fbpx
News

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 with cellular connectivity fixes now available

You won't see the update if you've switched over to the Android 15 Beta

Dean Daley
May 23, 20245:14 PM EDT 1 comment
Android 14

Google has launched Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2, which offers cellular data fixes for your Pixel smartphone.

The fixes include:

Hopefully, this update should fix these issues if you’ve had them before. Handsets enrolled in the Android 15 beta will not receive the update.

This is available on Pixel handsets from Pixel 5a and later, except for Google’s most recent Pixel, the 8a. 

Source: 9to5Google, Android Developer Blog

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

YouTube Music extension finally makes it to Gemini

Streaming

New on Disney+ Canada: June 2024

News

Samsung to reportedly unveil Galaxy Fold 6, Flip 6 in Paris on July 10

News

Freedom expands to Manitoba, offers 50% off a plan for three months

Comments