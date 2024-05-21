Apple patents foldable device with self-healing display

I scratch every new smartphone I review, and if you’re like me, Apple has patented the device for you. The Cupertino tech giant has patented a smartphone with self-healing screen technology.

The patent describes a foldable device with self-healing material on top of the main screen that could fill in dents without needing external intervention. The handset may also provide heat, light, or even an electrical current to help with the healing process. This might be a transparent conductor that can heat the cover layer when the device is charging or when it’s activated. This technology would be great in a foldable design, as these phones often have a thin layer, which allows them to flex but is easier to scratch.

The patent could also be used for a tablet or laptop. It’s worth mentioning that Apple has filed patents that offer self-healing in the past, but those weren’t for foldable devices and never made it to market. Which is pretty common as most patents never see the light of day.

Source: Patently Apple, Gizmodo