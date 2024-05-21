Apple offering increased iPhone trade-in value until June 3

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new iPhone, now might be the time. Apple has boosted the trade-in credits you’ll get when you turn in your old iPhone.

The maximum trade in values are listed below for each phone. That said, if your phone is significantly damaged or has a low internal storage configuration, these prices will drop.

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $920

iPhone 14 Pro – $805

iPhone 14 Plus – $600

iPhone 14 – $560

iPhone SE 3 – $270

iPhone 13 Pro Max – $670

iPhone 13 Pro – $550

iPhone 13 – $430

iPhone 13 mini – $395

iPhone 12 Pro Max – $480

iPhone 12 Pro – $375

iPhone 12 – $300

iPhone 12 mini – $285

iPhone 11 Pro Max – $365

iPhone 11 Pro – $310

iPhone 11 – $290

iPhone XS Max – $240

iPhone XS – $185

iPhone XR – $190

iPhone 8 Plus – $100

iPhone 8 – $85

iPhone 7 Plus – $80

You can trade in your old phone at an Apple Store or you can ship your phone back to Apple.

It’s also worth noting that you don’t need to buy a new phone. Instead, Apple can transfer this money into an Apple Store gift card for you to spend on other products as well.

This deal only runs until June 3, 2024.

