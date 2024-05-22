New Indigenous-first streaming service Aki Creators is now available in Canada

The Canadian landscape is saturated with various streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+ and many more. Some even focus on certain topics, such as Shudder, which has the general theme of horror, OutTV, which focuses on queer TV; and now there’s one more named Aki Creators.

Aki Creators aims to prioritize Indigenous storytelling. It offers the first entirely Indigenous streaming platform that focuses on the intersection of art, wisdom, and land.

And Aki Creators will have the world premiere of Land Dances Us, a 12-minute film from Red Sky Performance that blends performance and AI.

Aki Creators is available globally and in Canada it costs $19.99 per month, but there’s a seven-day free trial. You can also get the annual membership, which costs $199.99 per year.