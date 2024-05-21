fbpx
Deals

Motorola Canada offering up to $350 off select phones for Victoria Day

The Razr, Edge and more are on sale

Jonathan Lamont
May 21, 20244:22 PM EDT 0 comments

Motorola Canada is offering discounts of up to $350 on select smartphones for Victoria Day. Check out the offers below:

You can find all the deals on Motorola’s website.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

Apple offering increased iPhone trade-in value until June 3

News

Public Mobile has extended its Canada-U.S. plans

Deals

Best Buy’s ‘Early Summer Deals’ sale ends soon

Deals

Koodo offering to waive existing Tabs, $100 bonus and $34/50GB plan

Comments