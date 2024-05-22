Where to stream the Mad Max movies in Canada before Furiosa

In 2015, visionary director George Miller took the world by storm with Mad Max: Fury Road, which has widely been heralded as one of the greatest action movies of all time.

Now, nearly 10 years later, he’s back with Furiosa, an Anya Taylor-Joy-led prequel to Fury Road centred on the eponymous character formerly played by Charlize Theron. So far, reviews have been quite strong for Furiosa, with many calling it a worthy successor to Fury Road.

Of course, Miller made three other Mad Max movies with Mel Gibson that came well before the Fury Road and Furiosa era. Therefore, you may want to check out any (or all) of the four films before watching Furiosa, which hits theatres on May 24th.

So, read on for a breakdown of where to stream them all in Canada:

