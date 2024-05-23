New on Disney+ Canada: June 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in June.
Highlights include the Star Wars series The Acolyte, the third season of The Bear and Criminal Minds: Evolution.
June 4th
- FX’s Clipped (two-episode premiere)
- Star Wars: The Acolyte (two-episode premiere at 6pm PT/9pm ET)
June 5th
- The Villains of the Valley (Season 2)
June 7th
- Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (all episodes)
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
- Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 17, two-episode premiere)
- For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen
- Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There
- Queenie (all episodes)
June 9th
- Crazy Over Disney
- D.I.Y Duck
- Out on a Limb
June 12th
- Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (Season 7)
- Queen of the South (Seasons 1-4)
June 17th
- Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (all episodes)
June 19th
- Tracker (Season 1)
June 21st
- Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials
- Will Trent (Season 2)
June 22nd
- Abbott Elementary (Season 3)
June 25th
- Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge
June 26th
- Wicked Tuna (Season 13)
June 27th
- Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (all episodes)
- FX’s The Bear (Season 3, all episodes)
June 28th
- Brats
June 30th
- Station 19 (Season 7)
- 9-1-1 (Season 7)
Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.
A round-up of April’s new Disney+ content can be found here.
Image credit: FX
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.