New on Disney+ Canada: June 2024

The Acolyte is the streamer's latest live-action Star Wars series

Bradly Shankar
May 23, 20244:17 PM EDT 1 comment
The Acolyte Star Wars

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in June.

Highlights include the Star Wars series The Acolyte, the third season of The Bear and Criminal Minds: Evolution.

June 4th

  • FX’s Clipped (two-episode premiere)
  • Star Wars: The Acolyte (two-episode premiere at 6pm PT/9pm ET)

June 5th

  • The Villains of the Valley (Season 2)

June 7th

  • Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (all episodes)
  • Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
  • Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
  • Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 17, two-episode premiere)
  • For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen
  • Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There
  • Queenie (all episodes)

June 9th

  • Crazy Over Disney
  • D.I.Y Duck
  • Out on a Limb

June 12th

  • Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (Season 7)
  • Queen of the South (Seasons 1-4)

June 17th

  • Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (all episodes)

June 19th

  • Tracker (Season 1)

June 21st

  • Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials
  • Will Trent (Season 2)

June 22nd

  • Abbott Elementary (Season 3)

June 25th

  • Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge

June 26th

  • Wicked Tuna (Season 13)

June 27th

  • Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (all episodes)
  • FX’s The Bear (Season 3, all episodes)

June 28th

  • Brats

June 30th

  • Station 19 (Season 7)
  • 9-1-1 (Season 7)

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on AndroidiOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.

