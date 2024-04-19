Get 25 percent off PlayStation Plus subscriptions for a limited time

Sony is offering 25 percent off 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships as part of its Spring Sale.

Until April 28th, you can get the following discounted prices on all three PS Plus tiers:

Essential — $71.24 (regularly $94.99)

Extra — $116.24 (regularly $154.99)

Premium — $142.49 (regularly $189.99)

The deal is only available to people who aren’t currently subscribed to PS Plus. You can subscribe at the discounted rates here.

With PS Plus Essential, PS4 and PS5 owners get access to online play, cloud storage and a few free games every month. Extra includes Essential plus a sizeable catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games, while Premium offers all of Essential and Extra’s perks plus free game trials, retro games and more.

You can check out the other PlayStation Store Spring Sale deals here.

Image credit: PlayStation