Alleged pictures of Pixel 9 Pro confirm camera bar redesign

After several leaks, we’ve finally gotten actual pictures of Google’s Pixel 9 Pro, confirming details from the renders and showing how the smartphone looks next to an iPhone 14 Pro Max. One of the images also shows the phone’s bootloader screen, which shares some of its specs.

From all this, we can see that the phone will be slightly more compact than the bigger Pro iPhone, which lines up with previous rumours regarding a Pixel 9 Pro and a Pixel 9 Pro XL. We can also see a speaker grill on the bottom and a USB-C port. All of this follows the design language of the Pixel 8 Pro fairly closely. The phone also appears to have a glossy metal edge like the previous pro-level Pixel phones.

Where the phone differentiates itself from the Pixel 8 line is in the camera bar. This year, it appears that Google is making the camera bar smaller and more in line with the Pixel Fold instead of the Pixel 7 or 8 lineups.

In the leaked bootloader shot, we can see that the phone will have a Google Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage.

Overall, the smaller Pro Pixel phone looks nice, and as someone who’s not the biggest fan of large phones, I find it exciting to see Google offer more sizes. And that’s about all we know from these images, but you can learn a little bit more about the handset ahead of its launch in the fall on our leak roundup page.

Image credit: ROZETKED

Source: ROZETKED