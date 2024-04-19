Best Buy’s massive Power Up Sale ends in three days

TL;DR: Full list of deals.

Looking to upgrade your space with new tech? Then take advantage of savings for the next three days during Best Buy’s latest Power Up sale, which features up to 40 percent off audio and computer accessories, up to 38% on kitchen appliances, and up to $160 off wearable tech.

Check out the full sale on Best Buy’s site, or take a look at our top 10 picks from the event:

Xbox Series X 1TB Console for $599.99 (save $50)

Apple iPad 10.9-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi 6 for $499.99 (save $100)

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum for $749.99 (save $250)

MotionGrey Standing Desk for $169.99 (save $545)

Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED Tizen OS Smart TV for $1,499.99 (save $700)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $479.99 (save $100)

Pixel 8 Pro 256GB Unlocked for $1,129.99 (save $300)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $299.99 (save $100)

Philips Hue Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs 3 Pack for $99.99 (save $69)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat for $238.98 (save $3)

Source: Best Buy