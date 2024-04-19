Amazon’s Fallout series renewed for Season 2 — get ready for Deathclaws

Amazon’s Fallout TV show is coming back for a second season.

The first season of the TV show based on the long-running Fallout video game franchise has evolved into the surprise hit of the spring and arguably one of the best series on Prime Video. I’ve often described the Fallout TV show as far better than it deserves to be. It nails nearly everything about the video game series, including its silly tone, off-the-wall characters and deep lore, all while building its own unique world and story.

Amazon’s take on Fallout is told from the perspectives of three characters: Lucy (Ella Purnell), ‘Brotherhood of Steel’ member Maximus (Aaron Moten) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins).

It’s unclear what direction the second season of Fallout will take, but we’ll likely see a continuation of the journey that started in the first season. Hopefully, The Ghoul returns, if only so people create more thirst trap supercuts of the noseless anti-hero. Maybe we’ll also catch a glimpse of the video game series’ iconic Deathclaw, based on comments from co-creator Graham Wagner.

Amazon’s Prime Video app is available on iOS, Android, desktop and more. Amazon Prime costs $9.99/month or $99/year.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: @falloutonprime