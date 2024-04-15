Spotify’s anticipated lossless audio feature could be part of new ‘Music Pro’ add-on

Spotify said it would bring lossless audio to its platform in 2021. While it’s still nowhere to be found three years on, it could be on the way soon according to leaked details.

Reddit user ‘Hypixely,’ who previously detailed Spotify’s work on a more expensive ‘Supremuim’ tier with lossless audio and other benefits, detailed in a new post that “Supremium is dead.” Instead, Hypixely claims Spotify is working on an add-on called ‘Music Pro’ with lossless audio and other features.

Hypixely says they learned the details of Music Pro from strings of code found in recent versions of the Spotify app, similar to how they learned about Supremium. Interestingly, Hypixely noted that Spotify scrubbed all the strings about Supremium from its apps after their first post.

While Hypixely wrote they aren’t sure whether Music Pro being an add-on is “just marketing” or something more, I do think it could be important. Making it an add-on suggests Spotify intends to let subscribers add Music Pro to their existing plan rather than having a totally separate plan for lossless audio. That would also leave Spotify’s current tier structure with single, duo and family plans intact.

There’s no word yet on the possible price of Music Pro. However, there will be a button in Spotify’s sidebar called ‘Your Music Pro,’ like the existing ‘Your Plan’ button.

Hypixely listed the following benefits of Music Pro:

Lossless audio Up to 24-bit/44.1kHz FLAC Possibly will display playback quality while listening, like Apple Music

Advanced mixing tools

Filter library by mood, activity, genre

Headphone enhancement/optimization Option to select headphones and “lift your headphones’ performance using patented technology” Will work with AirPods



The advanced mixing tools are pretty similar to what Hypixely previously detailed, including the ability to customize playlist order by beats per minute (BPM), danceability or a ‘smart order’ feature to organize using key and tempo. You can read more here.

Finally, Hypixely reports that AI Playlists are coming to Spotify but wasn’t able to confirm if they would be part of the Music Pro add-on.

You can read the full Reddit post here.

Source: Hypixely (Reddit) Via: Android Authority