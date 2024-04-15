SaskTel adds $80 million to Rural Fibre Initiative

SaskTel is investing millions of dollars into its Rural Fibre Initiative.

The service provider first announced the initiative, aimed at expanding its infiNET service to communities across the province, in 2020.

Today, it’s adding $80 million to bring service to an additional 61 communities. These communities, which make up the event phase of the project, will be fibre-ready by the end of 2027.

SaskTel’s infiNET service offers internet speeds close to 1Gbps, allowing customers to surf, stream, and share as much content as they want.

The $80 million is in addition to the $100 million SaskTel added in November 2022.

Once the service provider completes work under the Rural Fibre Initiative, it will have invested $280 million to connect 200 communities to its infiNET network across Saskatchewan.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we’re pleased to increase our investment in the Rural Fibre Initiative so that we may bring the unparalleled speed and reliability of our infiNET network to more of our customers who live and work in rural communities across the province,” Charlene Gavel, SaskTel’s president, said in a press release.

The company has completed the first two phases of the project. Its third phase is 95 percent complete. SaskTel’s fourth phase, which will bring the service to Esterhazy, Macklin, Unity and Wynyard, will be fibre-ready by the end of 2025.

Image credit: Village of Elbow

Source: SaskTel