Google Pixel 8a leaks again on U.S. carrier website, plus new renders

These are some of the best renders yet

Dean Daley
Apr 15, 20241:24 PM EDT 1 comment

With the Pixel 8a likely launching at Google I/O next month, more leaks are showing up online, including a brief appearance on a U.S. carrier’s website.

Spotted by well-known leaker Evan Blass, an image of the Pixel 8a showed up on a U.S. carrier website. The picture confirms previous rumours that the phone sports rounded corners and a flat display but doesn’t reveal anything we don’t already know.

The Pixel 8A was briefly listed on the carrier’s device tutorials support page before it was quickly removed.

Alongside this leak, Arsène Lupin posted renders of the Pixel 8a in the Obsidian/Black colour variant, giving us one of the best looks yet at the phone in that colour. It also shows the aluminum camera bar with two shooters. We recently learned the Pixel 8a would be available in four colours, including a ‘Mint’ option.

Previous rumours indicate that the Pixel 8a sports a Tensor G3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery and 64-megapixel primary and 13-megapixel ultrawide shooters.

We’ll learn more about Google I/O on May 14th, when the handset is rumoured to launch.

Image credit: Arsène Lupin

Source: @evleaks, @MysteryLupin Via: Android Authority 

