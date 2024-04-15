iPhone 16 Pro’s camera could fix lens flare and ghosting issues

If you own a high-end smartphone, you’re likely probably pretty happy with the quality of the photos it snaps. Nearly all modern flagships take great photos, with Apple’s iPhone, Samsung’s S series, and Google’s Pixel line often being cited as featuring the best mobile shooters out there.

While I primarily use an iPhone to snap photos when I’m on the go and don’t have me DSLR on me, I’m often disappointed with how the smartphone’s camera system handles lens flare and ghosting, particularly under varied lighting conditions at night (sometimes, it feels like I’m in a J.J. Abrams movie with all the wild lens flare).

Thankfully, a recent rumour sourced from South Korean blogger ‘yeux1122’ on the Naver blog (via MacRumors) indicates this issue could soon be a problem of the past.

Apple is considering bringing atomic layer deposition (ALD) to the iPhone 16 Pro’s camera manufacturing process. At a base level, this allows for more control over “thickness and composition,” according to MacRumors, including adding thin layers of material to semiconductors and, in this case, an anti-reflective coating to camera parts.

This coating minimizes the weird flare and ghosting issues that can sometimes occur with iPhone photos. According to the Naver blog post, the anti-reflective coating will only make its way to the iPhone 16 Pro series.

Regarding other expected camera upgrades, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to feature 5x optical zoom (only the iPhone 15 Pro Max currently offers 5x zoom, while the iPhone 15 Pro features 3x zoom). Apple is expected to release its iPhone 16 series this coming fall.

Source: Naver blog ‘ yeux1122′ Via: MacRumors