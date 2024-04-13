The first real emulator arrives on iOS App Store

A new app called iGBA: GBA & GBC Retro Emulator has arrived on the App Store, making it easy for people to play retro games on an iPhone or iPad.

The app works as expected and plays games from the GameBoy era of handheld consoles. To load a game into it, you need to find the title in the Files app. Then, touch-and-hold to bring up some options. Choose share, and tap on iGBA from the list of apps.

Within the app, there are many features, like save states, fast forwarding, and haptic feedback. Overall, I don’t find it as fully featured as Delta, but it’s easy to download and works well, so it’s likely going to be used by a lot of people.

If you want to test out the emulator, you can download it here.

This is the first emulator to appear on the App Store since Apple announced on April 5th that emulation apps would be allowed on the platform. Leading up to this release, it remained to be seen how emulation apps would work on iOS, and thus far, it appears to be very similar to how it works on Android, Windows or Mac.