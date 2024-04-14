WithIt’s alternative to Apple Watch bands won’t break the bank

If you’re bored of the band that came with your Apple Watch and want to try out different designs and colour options but don’t want to pay a premium by purchasing directly from Apple, reliable third-party manufacturers provide good options without breaking the bank.

‘WithIt‘ is a Las Vegas-based company that makes accessories, including cases for smartwatches, AirPod and AirTag cases, charging stands, clip-on reading lights and magnifiers, and more.

It offers a collection of watch bands for Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin wearables, and I tried out its Silicone Sport Band for my Apple Watch Ultra.

The watch band I am using is the Black/Grey colourway in 49mm, and while the band looks ‘sporty,’ it isn’t over the top, and I often wear it to work too.

The silicone band boasts a similar thickness to Apple’s official sport band, albeit with a different look. Instead of a pin-and-tuck lock, the WithIt band uses a buckle lock, which I prefer.

Since I wear my Apple Watch most of the day, especially while working out at the gym, comfort is paramount, and WithIt’s silicone definitely delivers. The silicone isn’t abrasive, like cheap options from Amazon, and has endured its fair share of wear and tear and hasn’t yet shown any battle scars.

The band does, however, attract dust and micro lint over time — more than I’d like, but it easily gets wiped off.

WithIt sells the band in 38/40/41/42/44/45/49mm sizes in ‘Black/Grey,’ ‘Pink/White,’ and ‘White/Pink’ colourways, ensuring a perfect fit and design to complement your Apple Watch and style.

The Silicone Sport Band costs $20 USD (roughly $27 CAD). WithIt doesn’t ship to Canada from its website, unfortunately. I’ve reached out to the company for more information regarding Canadian purchasing options. In the meantime, you can buy the band from Amazon’s U.S. website.