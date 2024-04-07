Apple now allows retro game emulators in the App Store

Well, this is unexpected.

Along with allowing music streaming apps to link to external websites, in a surprise move, Apple has updated its developer guidelines to open the App Store to retro video game emulators (via 9to5Mac). Making the situation even more interesting, the new guidelines outline that retro console emulators can offer downloadable titles directly through their apps.

That said, for legal reasons, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to download Pokémon Red and Blue directly within whatever Game Boy emulator makes its way to iOS first (of course, you’ll still be able to find ROMs in the shadier corners of the internet). Apple’s developer guidelines clearly state that all downloadable titles must comply with “all applicable laws.”

So far, few emulators have been confirmed to be coming to Apple’s smartphone, with popular PSP emulator PPSSPP being the notable exception. This will likely change quickly in the coming weeks. Popular Android emulators like NES.emu (NES), John GBAC (Game Boy), Snes9x EX+ (SNES), DuckStation (PlayStation), and several others will very likely quickly make their way to iOS and iPadOS.

This substantial shift in App Store rules seems to be in response to an antitrust lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice that accuses the company of blocking game streaming apps like GeForce Now. The move is also likely related to Apple allowing third-party marketplaces on the iPhone in Europe, opening up the smartphone to emulators in that region.

It’s been possible to get emulators running on the iPhone for years, ranging from back-door apps that sneak through Apple’s App Store certification process to installing shady ‘Profiles’ on your smartphone. However, the process has never been as straightforward as downloading an app from the App Store.

It will be interesting to see how Nintendo reacts to this App Store policy change, given the company’s litigious history with emulation. The Japanese gaming giant recently sued the creators of Yuzu, a popular Switch emulator for PC and Steam Deck.

Image credit: Nintendo (NintendoLife)

Source: Apple Via: 9to5Mac