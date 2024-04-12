X will soon no longer let you hide your blue checkmark

I begrudgingly pay for X (formerly Twitter) for one reason: TweetDeck.

I’m hooked on the platform, mostly because I’ve used it for 15 years. Even the new, lesser version of the Tweetdeck is a cut above the standard desktop version of X.

Thankfully, I’ve been able to hide the dreaded ‘Premium’ blue checkmark, but that will reportedly change very soon, according to a recent mobile push notification.

X’s only good feature is going away. pic.twitter.com/nC4Ck59fkz — Patrick O'Rourke (@Patrick_ORourke) April 11, 2024

Why is X making this move to ensure that everyone paying for Premium will soon need to wear this badge of dishonour?

Who knows, but it’s likely tied to X giving blue checkmarks to specific accounts (those with over 2,500 followers), whether they want it or not. With all of that said, this change has me strongly considering cancelling my Premium account and just dealing with the lacklustre desktop version of Twitter, despite its limitations, if only so I don’t have to explain to people why I subscribe to X.

X premium starts at $3.75/month (the ability to edit posts) for the mobile version, $10/month for the web version (which includes access to Tweetdeck), and a higher-end version that includes access to Grok, the platform’s chatbot, costs $20/month.