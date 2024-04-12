Criterion Channel adds 24/7 streaming for classic movies and more

If you finish up the Fallout tv show this weekend and start looking for something new to watch, the Criterion Channel added a new 24/7 content channel this week.

If you’re unfamiliar with Criterion, its main purpose is movie preservation, but to most of the public, its main draw is that it streams movies with high critical ratings from all time periods. When I tested out the 24/7 channel I watched a Bob Dylan documentary, Jean-luc Godard’s Breathless and the Chinese film Chungking Express.

Overall, it’s fun to jump into the channel and just watch whatever is streaming. That said, there’s one major problem. You can’t see the name of what’s playing. You might be saying that’s just like vintage cable, but with cable, at least you had commercial breaks that would often end with the name of the movie about to play.

If you want access to Criterion 24/7, you need to subscribe to the streamer for $11 per month or $100 for the year. Both come with a seven-day free trial if you want to check it out. The subscription also gives you access to tons of on-demand content.

The Criterion Channel is available in the App Store, Play Store and more.