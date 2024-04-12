Best Buy’s ‘Early Power Up’ sale is live until April 18th

If you’re looking for a new all-in-one printer to upgrade your home office setup, Best Buy has a solid promotion available on the Canon PIXMA TR7820 wireless printer.

Regularly available for $259.99, the printer is currently available for $149.99 with promo code SAVE110.

The printer can scan, copy and print documents completely wirelessly, paired with a 2.7-inch touchscreen display for easy control. The printer is equipped with two paper trays and can handle a variety of paper sizes, including legal. You can learn more about the printer here.

It’s worth noting that the promo code will expire on April 13th at 2:59am ET. The rest of the Power Up sale deals mentioned below are live until April 18th.

Canon PIXMA TR7820 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $149.99 with promo code SAVE110 (regularly $259.99)

The Canon PIXMA TR7820 is part of Best Buy’s new ‘Early Power Up’ sale. You can find other deals available under the promotion below:

Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme Wet/Dry Vacuum – Black: $479.99 (save $170)

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $749.99 (save $250)

Garmin epix (Gen 2) 47mm Smartwatch with HR Monitor – Silver/Slate/Steel Back: $599.99 (save $350)

Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX G2 Electric Scooter (900 W Motor / 50km Range / 35.4km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $1,199.99 (save $200)

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – Mercury: $99.99 (save $100)

Corsair K65 Plus Wireless Mechanical MLX Red 75% Gaming Keyboard: $179.99 (save $50)

eufy eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Security System with 3 Bullet 2K Cameras – White: $399.99 (save $200)

bObsweep Dustin WiFi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum & Mop – Night: $359.99 (save $1,040)

JBL Quantum In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Gaming Headphones – Black: $99.99 (save $130)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – Snow: $54.99 (save $15)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $399.99 (save $80)

Oura Ring Gen3 – Horizon – Size 9 – Rose Gold: $619.99 (save $80)

These deals are available until Thursday, April 18th. Find all ‘Early Power Up’ sale deals here.

