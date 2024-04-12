Koodo matches Fido’s $34/20GB plan

Koodo is now offering a $34/month 20GB plan option on its 4G network, putting it in line with its competitors.

The service provider’s 4G network offers speeds up to 100Mbps.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide messaging and minutes. Customers can also pick from premium voicemail or unlimited international SMS as their free perk option. Additonal data costs $13/100MB.

Koodo’s plan matches the $34/month 20GB option Fido recently rolled out. However, Fido requires customers to sign up for automatic payment discounts to get the $34/month price. Without the discount, the plan is priced at $39/month. Virgin Plus is also offering a $34/month 20GB option.

Koodo’s 20GB offer is not available to existing customers. It goes alongside its $50/60GB option, which other competitors, including Virgin Plus, also recently rolled out. Koodo previously priced this plan at $55/month, like Virgin, which recently dropped the price to $50/month.

Koodo is also matching a $44/50GB option its competitors are offering.

Other plans from the provider include:

$40/month 10GB 4G

$35/month and $25/month talk and text plans

This is the second time Koodo has introduced plan changes in recent days. A couple of days ago, the Telus flanker replaced two not-so-great plans it rolled out last week with slightly better options

More information is available on Koodo’s website.