Microtransactions aren’t enough: EA jacks price of Play subscription

Electronic Arts’ (EA) play subscription platform, which features titles ranging from Star Wars to NHL, has increased its prices.

EA Play’s monthly subscription in Canada has gone up from $5.99/month to $7.99/month. Yearly EA play subscriptions have also increased from $37.99/year to $54.99/year.

It’s worth noting when you click on EA Play’s subscription price for PlayStation, the subscription prices are lower at $4.99/month and $29.99/month. It’s likely Playstation or EA has yet to update the site, given the price change is still so recent.

EA Play Pro, a higher-cost subscription membership, has also increased in price. Play Pro monthly subscriptions have gone from $16.99/month to $22.99/month, while the yearly subscription jumped from $119.99/year to $149.99/year.

It’s important to note that current EA Play members will not receive additional charges on their accounts until May 10th.

Members of EA Play get access to Electronic Arts titles and incentives like discounts and DLC. Meanwhile, Play Pro (only available through EA’s app) members get unlimited play time for soon-to-be-launched EA titles and the latest access to EA games.

EA Play is available for Playstation, Xbox, Steam, and EA’s app via Windows PC (the app is coming to Apple’s MacBook soon). EA Play is also part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription ($18.99/month).

Image credit: EA

Source: EA Via: Engadget