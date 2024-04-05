Some Pixel owners report network issues after March 2024 update

Several Google Pixel owners are experiencing network issues, according to growing complaints on Reddit, Google’s support forums and more.

Spotted by Android Authority, people with Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8 and 8 Pro are experiencing issues across multiple carriers and regions. Many of the reports seem to be U.S.-based, but some people outside the U.S. have chimed in, too. I spotted a small number of Canadians reporting issues as well, but so far, I haven’t encountered any network issues on my Pixel devices.

People impacted by the issue say their phones don’t ring for calls, with incoming calls instead going straight to voicemail. Text messages don’t come through properly either, with people reporting getting them in batches throughout the day.

Several Pixel owners claim the issues started after the March 2024 update and that the recent April update hasn’t fixed the problem. It’s not entirely clear yet what caused the problem, though one user claimed the March 2024 update broke theh IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), which helps provide features like voice over LTE (VoLTE), ViWiFi, SMSoIP and more.

One strategy that works for some impacted users it cycling Wi-Fi on and off to disable Wi-Fi calling, which temmporarily fixes the problem. However, others claim Wi-Fi calling is the only way they reliably receive calls, so your mileage may vary.

Source: Google Support, Reddit Via: Android Authority