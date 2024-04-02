McDonald’s Canada rolls out menu of ‘customer hacks’ that sound truly awful

McDonald’s Canada has launched three limited-time sandwiches and a new, very weird McFlurry alongside a remix of its recognizable 1980s menu Jingle by rappers Lil Yachty and Montreal-born Mike Clay. What a time to be alive, right?

MENU REMIXÉ AVEC MIKE CLAY DISPONIBLE DÈS MAINTENANT pic.twitter.com/vRf0ZP5Lw8 — McDo 🇨🇦 (@McDoCanada) April 2, 2024

The remixed fast food includes a chicken cheeseburger and a Surf ‘N Turf sandwich with a pair of beef patties and an Alaskan Pollock filet. Why does McDonald’s specify that its obviously frozen fish fillet is Alaskan? Your guess is as good as mine. Of course, each burger/sandwich features expected dressings like cheddar cheese, ketup, mustard, onions and pickles.

There’s also the far more interesting-sounding Sweet Chili Junior Chicken that when you break it down, is just a regular junior Chicken with chilli Thai sauce.

On the desert side, McDonald’s Canada is launching a McFlurry that features Apple Pie and caramel.

While I haven’t taste-tested any of these new menu items, they all sound pretty awful, except for the Sweet Chili Junior Chicken. However, Bradley Bennett has purchased the Surf ‘N Turf sandwich. This story will be updated with his impressions in the near future.

Riding the wave

Don’t tell my partner, but I didn’t eat my leftovers for lunch today. Instead, I went on a solo voyage down the street from our office to the local Mickey Dees. The only thing on my mind – to conquer my newest white whale – the McDonald’s Surf N Turf Burger.

Little did I know, but much like Captain Ahab himself, I’d grow to regret tracking this monster down.

As I opened my bag, I was initially let down by the sandwich (burger? What do we call a monstrosity like this?). Instead of the classic McDonald’s burger box, it was wrapped in white paper with some new graphics to celebrate the Remix menu. While I’ll concede that the paper makes it easier to eat, it also made this tall burger feel a bit like a baseball.

Once I unwrapped it, the burger was stacked slightly differently than the description. Mine had the fish on top with the beef underneath, but realistically, I’m not sure how much the stacking is going to change the experience of this beast since it’s pretty much mush once you take a bite out of it anyway.

Overall, it’s not something I would get again, but at this point in my life, I take down about one Fillet O Fish per decade, so at least I won’t need to worry about that until at least 2034.

– Written by Bradley Bennett

