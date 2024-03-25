Xbox, Toys for Bob working on unnamed game: report

Newly independent gaming studio Toys for Bob is working with Xbox on a game after splitting up from Activision.

Window Central reports that Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, said the unnamed title will align with the games Toys for Bob has developed before.

Activision acquired Toys for Bob in 2005, where it created numerous famous titles, including Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in 2020, which saw positive reviews, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, a remake of the three original Spyro games.

According to Windows Central, Activision’s corporate mandates didn’t work for Toys for Bob, and the studio is excited to work independently now.

Microsoft bought out Activision last year and laid off nearly 2,000 employees. Toys for Bob took a big hit, as 86 workers lost their jobs, and the company’s head office closed down. Reports also suggested the studio shut down, though these rumours were inaccurate.

Toys for Bob recently said it’s looking to new relationships with gaming studios as it’s “exploring a possible partnership between our new studio and Microsoft,” adding that the company is “confident that we will continue to work closely together” with Activision and Microsoft. “So, keep your horns on and your eyes out for more news,” said the now indie studio.

This could be a hint that new Spyro games are on the way. It’s unknown if the new game is an Xbox exclusive or will be available on several gaming platforms.

Image Credit: Playstation

Source: Windows Central Via: Engadget