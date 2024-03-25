fbpx
News

1st-Gen iPhone sells for more than $130,000 at auction

A Steve Jobs 8th-grade yearbook also sold for almost $2,000

Dean Daley
Mar 25, 20249:00 PM EDT 0 comments

Apple’s iPhone is pretty expensive, but this one takes the cake.

The latest LCG Spring Premiere Auction recently concluded and saw a factory-sealed iPhone (4GB storage) originally sell for $130,000 USD (roughly $176,627 CAD).

Other items part of the auction included a 1980s Apple briefcase gifted by Steve Jobs that sold for roughly $7,783 CAD (about $10,575 CAD), a factory-sealed first-gen Apple Watch for roughly $2,761 USD (roughly $3,750 CAD), and lastly, Steve Jobs’s 8th-grade yearbook sold for nearly $1,417 USD approximately (roughly $2,000 CAD).

When we first reported on this action in early March, the 1st-Gen iPhone’s cost was only up to $11,000 USD (about $14,847 CAD).

Apple’s smartphone didn’t officially make its way to Canada until the iPhone 3G in 2008.

Image Credit: LCG Auctions

Source: LCG Auctions Via: iPhone in Canada 

Related Articles

News

Kaiju No.8 on Crunchyroll to live stream alongside Japanese broadcast

News

YouTube’s Playables to be discontinued on March 28

Gaming

Phil Spencer wants to ‘open up’ the console model, bring other stores to Xbox

Streaming

HBO dispels Pedro Pascal wrap-up rumours for The Last of Us Season 2

Comments