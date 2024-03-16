Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 11-17]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Apple TV+

The Bloody Hundredth [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 15th, 2024

Genre: War documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 2 minutes

To coincide with the finale of Masters of the Air, Apple has dropped this new documentary based on the real-life airmen who inspired that series.

The Bloody Hundredth is narrated by Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan).

Manhunt [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 15th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

Following the assassination of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, Edwin Stanton, his secretary of war and friend, begins the manhunt to find his killer.

Based on James L. Swanson’s non-fiction book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer, Manhunt was created by Monica Beletsky (Fargo) and stars Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why).

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month.

Crave

The Girls on the Bus

Crave premiere date: March 14th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Four female journalists bond as they follow a parade of flawed presidential candidates.

Based on Amy Chozick’s 2018 memoir Chasing Hillary, The Girls on the Bus was created by Chozick and Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and stars Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Natasha Behnam (Mayans), Christina Elmore (Insecure), Brandon Scott (Dead to Me) and Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher).

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

Disney+

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 14th, 2024

Genre: Concert film

Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes

Following a theatrical run last year, the film version of Taylor Swift’s massively popular Eras Tour is now available on Disney+.

What’s more, the Disney+ version of the concert film features five songs that were cut from the theatrical release: “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month for Premium.

Netflix

Girls5eva (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 14th, 2024

Genre: Musical comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (25 to 29 minutes each)

After Peacock cancelled the series, Netflix has brought it back.

The new season follows the girls as they kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes.

Girls5eva was created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and stars Sara Bareilles (Little Voice), Busy Philipps (Freaks & Geeks), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Prime Video

Invincible (Season 2 Part 2) [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 14th, 2024 (first episode, new episodes on Thursdays)

Genre: Animated superhero

Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)

Mark returns to Earth with some surprising new responsibilities.

Invincible is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic series of the same name and features the voices of Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. It’s important to note that ads have recently been implemented into Prime Video and you’ll have to pay an additional $2.99/month to remove them and get access to Dolby Vision and Atmos.

