Crave is 25 percent off a standard three-month plan right now

Crave is offering 25 percent off of its standard three-month plan.

This deal is only available if you grab a three-month plan instead of paying monthly for three months. With the promotion, you’ll pay $33 plus tax every three months instead of paying $44.97 plus tax after three months.

You’ll need to grab this deal before March 31st at 11:59pm ET/8:59 pm PT

Typically, an ad-free Crave subscription costs $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.

Check out our monthly ‘New on Crave‘ post to see what’s coming to the Bell-owned streaming service in March.

Image Credit: Crave

Source: Crave