Apple’s Vision Pro could launch in Canada soon

Apple is adding 12 new languages to the Vision Pro’s keyboard, according to code uncovered by MacRumors. Currently, the Vision Pro supports English (US) and Emoji given the AR/VR headset is only available in the United States.

But to bring the headset to other countries like Canada, it needs to support other languages, including French. According to the code MacRumors uncovered, the following languages are coming to the Vision Pro, hinting that an international launch is on the horizon:

English (Canada) French (Canada) Cantonese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified English (Australia) English (Japan) English (Singapore) English (UK) French (France) German (Germany) Japanese Korean



It’s unclear when we’ll see the Vision Pro makes its way to other regions, but I’d expect the launch date to be sometime in late May or early June, roughly around Apple’s WWDC conference. Back when the Vision Pro launched a few weeks ago, Apple reiterated its plan to bring the headset to other regions but didn’t offer specific timing.

For more on the Vision Pro, check out my hands-on impressions of the headset.

Source: MacRumors