Counterfeit AirPods case has touchscreen display with playback controls

Apple has registered various patents, one of which offered a touchscreen display on its AirPods case.

However, it looks like a Chinese merchant has already made a knocked-off version of this design. The case’s display turns on when the lid is opened, and with it, users can select noise control options, see ‘Find My’ earbuds, choose equalizer presets, and lock the screen. It can also display battery levels for each earbud, the current time and Bluetooth connectivity.

Airport with OLED display pic.twitter.com/tehsjwj9iF — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) March 13, 2024

Apple’s patent suggested the AirPods case with a screen could let users control Apple Music through the touch screen and offer tactile feedback. Unfortunately, the counterfeit version doesn’t have this integration, though it is capable of doing many of the same things, such as audio playback control, adjusting the volume, going through a list of favourite songs and more.

According to MacRumors, counterfeit AirPods can use actual Apple serial numbers and look indistinguishable from real AirPods.

The touchscreen is pretty cool, and I wonder if it would work with my actual AirPods? However, considering Apple patented this design a few years back, I’m sure the company isn’t thrilled about this counterfeit.

Image Credit: @lipilipsi

Source: MacRumors