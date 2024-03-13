Canadian RPG Sea of Stars passes 5 million players, co-op mode in the works

Canadian RPG Sea of Stars has surpassed five million players worldwide.

Quebec City-based developer Sabotage Studio announced the milestone alongside confirmation that a co-op mode is in development. Dubbed ‘Single Player+,’ the new mode will allow three players to engage in the game’s traversal and combat. A new ‘Co-op timed hits’ mechanic was also teased, although further details weren’t provided.

A key part of Sea of Stars involves turn-based three-character battles wherein well-timed taps of the action button increase your damage input and reduce your incurred damage, Super Mario RPG-style. Presumably, this new co-op mechanic will similarly reward players for being in sync with their inputs.

A release date for the co-op update was not revealed, although Sabotage promises more details “are set to be released soon.”

The update and new player milestone follow a whirlwind year for Sea of Stars, which originally began development as a Kickstarter project following Sabotage’s popular Metroidvania title The Messenger. On top of the sizable audience, Sea of Stars also garnered rave reviews and won Best Indie Game at The Game Awards in December.

Sabotage is currently working on a DLC for the game called Throes of the Watchmaker, as well as a yet-to-be-revealed third title.

For more on Sea of Stars, check out our interview with creative director Thierry Boulanger.

Image credit: Sabotage Studio