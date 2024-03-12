If you need more storage in your M-series MacBook, this Vancouver repair shop can help you out

When you buy a new MacBook, the standard advice is to add extra RAM and a bigger SSD so the laptop remains capable for a longer period. Given Apple’s laptops are so pricey, most people will want their fancy new laptop to last for as long as possible.

But a Vancouver repair shop says that’s no longer neccessary, at least as far as expanding SSD storage is concerned (via Tom’s Guide). The Mac Service Centre says it can upgrade your 256GB SSD MacBook Pro or Air to 2TB for $550 per laptop.

This process works with all of Apple’s M1, M2 and M3 laptops, according to the repair shop.

“The M1 Pro, M2, and M3 series use smaller chips with more dense connections, making it a bit harder, but it is very doable. I cannot confirm if parts are currently available for the M3 Macs since they are so new, but they will surely be released soon,” said Sam Freeman, the owner of VancouverMac.ca, in an interview with Tom’s Guide.

You can check out a video of the rather impressive upgrade above. It involves removing the main logic board and replacing its NAND chips with different parts. It’s worth noting that installing the new SSD is only half the job and that a fair amount of work is required to get the laptop to recognize the storage upgrade.

What does this all mean? I don’t entirely know, but the end result is a working bigger SSD in your M-series Mac. Of course, it’s important to point out that this upgrade voids your warranty with Apple. Still, if you’ve purchased an M1, M2 or M3 Mac and are in desperate need of extra storage and don’t care about voiding your warranty, at least there’s now an option out there for you.

Source: VancouverMac.ca, Tom’s Guide Via: iMore