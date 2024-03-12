Recent hiring suggests Apple TV+ might get an ad-supported tier

Apple’s recent hiring trend might suggest that the tech giant is looking to bring an ad-supported tier to Apple TV+.

The move will put the streamer and its subscription offerings in line with the offerings of Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and other services that already have an ad-supported tier.

According to Business Insider, Apple has hired Joseph Cady, who formerly worked as and ad executive at NBCUniversal for 14 years. His most recent designation was EVP of advanced advertising and partnership, before his exit from NBC to join Apple.

Cady was also responsible for NBCU’s partnerships with Amazon, Google, TikTok, and others.

Business Insider suggests that Cady will work alongside Winston Crawford, who is Apple’s head of global ad sales and Lauren Fry, a TV and video ad sales veteran who was hired by Apple in February 2023.

Other recent hires include Jason Brum, Chandler Taylor, Jacqueline Bleazey, and more, and all of them have TV ad experience in common, indicating that the streaming service might be moving towards a cheaper ad-supported tier. However, it’s worth noting that Apple has not publicly expressed interest in launching an ad-supported tier for Apple TV+.

Check out the full Business Insider report here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month in Canada and is included in Apple One bundles, which start at $22.95/month.

Via: Business Insider