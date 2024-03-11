Freedom drops the cost of its Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan by $5 for customers buying a phone

Freedom Mobile has reduced the cost of its Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan for customers purchasing a device.

The mobile plan is now listed at $60/month. This price point includes a $5/month digital discount that comes with signing up for automatic payments.

Without automatic payments, the plan is listed as $65/month, which is cheaper than what the company was offering a week ago.

When Freedom rolled out its $0 iPhone 15 offer last week that required customers to purchase the aforementioned plan, it was listed at $65/month with the digital discount included. Those not wanting to set up automatic payments, and thus the $5/month discount, had to pay $70/month. However, the offer did include a $5/month promotion credit at the time that ultimately brought the plan to $65/month without automatic payment.

To conclude, yes, Freedom has dropped the cost of its Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan for customers purchasing a device by $5. The plan comes with 60GB of 5G data, along with unlimited talk and text.

For customers bringing their own device, the plan is listed as $55/month with the digital discount and $60/month without.

More information is available on Freedom’s website.