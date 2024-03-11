The director of Dragon’s Dogma 2 wants players to have fun traversing its world

With the next installment in the Dragon’s Dogma franchise, Dragon’s Dogma 2, one of the key minds behind the game hopes players notice the world around them.



In an interview with Automation West, producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s goal is to make players enjoy the journey and immerse themselves in the experience, rather than relying on a faster travel method like a horse to get them from point A to B. Hirabayashi goes on to say that the game’s world has been designed to be exciting and wants players to tackle Dragon’s Dogma 2 from multiple routes and not get bored while travelling.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 puts the gamers in the world as the Arisen. Players will have unique experiences by exploring different locations, finding a variety of creatures and encountering various characters that join their party. Hirabayashi says there is still a ‘fast-travel system’ available in the RPG for those who don’t enjoy grinding and unnecessary side missions.



In the interview, Hideaki Itsuno, Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s director, said his team wanted to do much more in the original game but encountered setbacks during development. Addressing feedback from fans regarding the fact that there was only one region to explore, Isuno created two worlds for the sequel, ‘Vermund’ and ‘Battahl.’

Dragon’s Dogma 2 mirrors the original game’s ultimate goal of killing an evil dragon. The title launches on March 22nd and will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows for $89.96.

