Koodo offers former customers a $29/50GB plan in an attempt to win them back

Users have also reported receiving a $50 bill credit and unlimited international calling to dozens of countries

Nida Zafar
Mar 12, 202410:01 AM EDT 0 comments
Koodo is reportedly offering customers who switched service providers a “win back” plan.

According to a RedFlagDeals user, they received a call for a $29/month 50GB plan on Koodo’s 4G network. The price lasts for 24 months, after which the cost will increase to $34/month. The user says they also received a $50 bill credit.

Another user noted they got the same offer, along with unlimited international calling to 28 countries, after they switched to a PC Mobile plan.

The win-back offer comes on the heels of the company increasing the cost of its $29/30GB option which rolled out mere weeks ago as part of its holiday promotions. The plan will increase by $6/month to $35 in April.

Source: RedFlagDeals

