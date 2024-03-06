fbpx
Where to stream Poor Things in Canada

The Emma Stone comedy is up for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture

Bradly Shankar
Mar 6, 20248:02 AM EST 0 comments
Poor Things Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo

One of the most acclaimed films of 2023 was Poor Things.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), the film follows Bella Baxter (La La Land‘s Emma Stone), a young woman in Victorian London who comes to life through a brain transplant. With an emotional immaturity and a lack of understanding of the world, Bella sets out on a journey of self-discovery across the continents.

Quickly, Poor Things garnered rave reviews for its quirky tone, Stone’s performance and Lanthimos’ direction, paving the way for 11 Oscar nominations, including those for Best Picture.

If you’re interested in watching the movie, you’re in luck. As a Searchlight Pictures title, Poor Things will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on March 7th.

It’s appropriate timing, given that the Academy Awards will be held on March 10th. It’s also not the only Oscar-nominated movie on subscription video-on-demand services; the likes of OppenheimerBarbie and Past Lives are also now quite easy to stream in Canada.

Image credit: Searchlight Pictures

