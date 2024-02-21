More old school Rare games are now available on the Switch

More Rare games are now available on Nintendo’s Switch, including Killer Instinct (SNES), Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (SNES), R.C. Pro-Am (NES) and Snake Rattle ‘n’ Roll (NES).

The only two titles in this list that I’ve played before are the fighting game Killer Instinct and top-down racer R.C. Pro-Am, though I know Battletoads is often revered as a cult classic. While Rare was once a first-party Nintendo developer, Microsoft purchased the company in 2002 for $375 million USD (roughly $506 million CAD).

These Super Nintendo titles join N64 classic Blast Corps as part of Nintendo’s Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier. There’s no word on when or if Rare classic Donkey Kong 64 will come to the Switch.

In other Switch-related news, following weeks of rumours, Nintendo confirmed that Xbox titles Pentiment and Grounded are coming to the Switch. Will the Xbox Rare compilation title Rare Replay also make its way to Switch? It’s still unclear.

A base Switch Online subscription costs $24.99/year, and the Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier costs $63.99/year. Only the base-level subscription is required to access these new SNES titles, while the Expansion Pack lets users play N64, Sega Genesis, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles.