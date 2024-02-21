Leaks suggest new iPad Pro will be thinner, larger iPad Air on the way

An update to the iPad Pro and iPad Air is in the works, with the new lineup expected to drop sometime in March.

New leaks indicate the new iPad Pro will be thinner than the last generation, and a larger iPad Air might also be coming. The last time Apple released an updated iPad Pro and Air was in 2022.

9to5Mac’s sources shared with the publication the details surrounding these changes, specifying the dimensions of the models and also corroborating earlier rumours of a new 12.9-inch iPad Air. Previously, the iPad Air was only offered in a 10.9-inch model. If true, this would be the first time the iPad Air will be available in two sizes.

The 2024 iPad Pro models could be slightly bigger and much thinner in terms of dimensions. This is most likely due to a rumoured upgrade to OLED display tech, which has fewer layers than an LCD screen. The 2024 iPad Pro 11-inch could see its thickness reduced to 5.1mm from 5.9mm.

For a full list of the leaked dimensions, see below:

Current iPad Pro 11-inch: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9 mm

New iPad Pro 11-inch: 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm

Current iPad Pro 12.9-inch: 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm

New iPad Pro 12.9-inch: 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm

New iPad Air 12.9-inch: 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.0 mm

As you can see, the Pro models feature a significant decrease in thickness. If these dimensions turn out to be accurate, the iPad Pro 12.9 inch could go from 6.4mm to a staggering 5.0mm. The new 12.9-inch iPad Air will be slightly thinner than the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro and will likely still have an LCD screen.

Based on these leaks, the 2024 iPad Pro models will be slightly bigger and much thinner, feature OLED screens, and feature Apple’s newer M3 chip. The iPad Air will likely see a new 12.9-inch option in addition to the 10.9-inch.

The new iPads are expected to drop in March, but it’s unclear if Apple will hold an event to reveal its new tablet lineup or announce them through a press release.

Image credit: Apple

Source: 9to5Mac Via: GSM Arena