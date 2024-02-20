Will Smith recreates his terrifying spaghetti-eating video

Last year, an AI-generated video of ‘Will Smith eating spaghetti’ went viral.

The video, which was generated and shared by Reddit user chaindrop in the r/StableDiffusion subreddit shows Will Smith stuffing his face with spaghetti.

The footage is haunting, mostly because the implementation is not great.

Now, with the recent unveiling of Sora, OpenAI’s new text-to-video tool that can generate hyperrealistic video, many were quick to point out how far we’ve come from the dreaded Will Smith spaghetti video in just a year.

Following the comparisons, Smith uploaded a cheek-in-tongue video on his Instagram of him actually gobbling down spaghetti, with the caption “This is getting out of hand,” implying that the video was generated by an AI tool.

The video is not generated by AI and it is actually the Fresh Prince stuffing his face with spaghetti. However, with the likes of Sora around the corner, it wouldn’t be long until it becomes difficult to spot fake from authentic.

OpenAI’s new tool Sora, which is still in testing, can generate up to one-minute-long hyperrealistic videos with text prompts. You can learn more about Sora here.

Image credit: @willsmith

Source:@willsmith