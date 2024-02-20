Where to stream Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

One of the most iconic series on television is getting a little more Canadian this month.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, a Canadian spin-off of the long-running Law & Order franchise, will be released. Created by Montreal’s René Balcer, a Law & Order veteran, Law & Order Toronto follows an elite squad of detectives as they investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto.

The series was filmed in Toronto and features a full cast of Canadians, including Toronto’s Aden Young (Rectify), Hamilton, Ontario’s Kathleen Munroe (City on Fire), British-Canadian Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek), Toronto’s K.C. Collins (Saving Hope), Toronto’s Nicola Correia-Damude (Burden of Truth), Toronto’s Araya Mengesha (Anne with an E) and Toronto’s Tammy Isbell (Heartland).

If you’re interested in watching Law & Order Toronto, you can do so on Citytv+. The first episode will be available at 8pm ET on the 22nd, with new episodes dropping every following Thursday.

Citytv+ is available on Prime Video as a paid Channel for $4.99/month with a seven-day free trial. Prime Video costs $9.99/month with a 30-day free trial.

Image credit: Citytv