How to stream Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in Canada

The highly anticipated film Dune: Part Two hits theatres on March 1st in Canada, so if you haven’t seen the first movie, now is the time.

The film is only available for streaming in Canada through direct purchase or renting.You can buy or rent Dune on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube. Buying the film in 4K costs $14.99 and the rental cost is $4.99.

Dune and Dune: Part Two is directed and produced by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, who is best known for Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani.

If watching the first Dune doesn’t get you excited for Dune: Part Two, perhaps its extremely interesting popcorn bucket or Microsoft Flight Simulator crossover will win you over.

Image credit: Warner Bros./Legendary