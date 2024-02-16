This week’s top tech news: Bell, Virgin prices go up, Prime Video streams get worse [Antenna]

It was a busy week in Canadian tech news, especially in telecom, thanks to the CRTC hearing. Meanwhile, Bell was in the spotlight again as previously announced rate hikes hit people’s bills this month. Further, the heritage committee called on Bell execs to explain the company’s recent job cuts.

Meanwhile, we’ve got a hands-on look at the new made-in-Canada infotainment system hitting Lincoln’s 2024 Nautilus and other vehicles this year. Check it all out below or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

