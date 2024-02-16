fbpx
This week’s top tech news: Bell, Virgin prices go up, Prime Video streams get worse [Antenna]

Elsewhere, Koodo rolled out a new bundle for wireless, internet and streaming

Jonathan Lamont
Feb 16, 20241:33 PM EST 0 comments

It was a busy week in Canadian tech news, especially in telecom, thanks to the CRTC hearing. Meanwhile, Bell was in the spotlight again as previously announced rate hikes hit people’s bills this month. Further, the heritage committee called on Bell execs to explain the company’s recent job cuts.

 

Meanwhile, we’ve got a hands-on look at the new made-in-Canada infotainment system hitting Lincoln’s 2024 Nautilus and other vehicles this year. Check it all out below or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

 

 
 
Another week, another round of carrier rate hikes. Happy Friday and welcome back to another edition of Antenna! We've got lots for you this week, including juicy carrier news, streaming frustrations and more. Here are the highlights:

💰 - Bell's previously announced wireless rate hike is now hitting bills. Keep an eye on your February bill for price increases.

📺 - Turns out Amazon did more than add ads to Prime Video. The company also degraded streaming quality for people who didn't pay up to avoid ads.

🚗 - Check out the Canadian-made infotainment system launching in Lincoln's 2024 Nautilus.

📵 - Michael Cera says he uses a Kyocera flip phone instead of a smartphone.
 
 
Check your bills: Bell is increasing mobile plan prices this month
Last month, MobileSyrup reported that Bell would raise wireless prices in February. The time has come -- if you have a wireless plan with Bell or its flanker Virgin Plus, watch out for increased rates.

Koodo’s new bundling program offers mobile, internet and Stream+ services starting at $99/month
Koodo customers can now get a bundle including a mobile plan with 10GB of 4G data, an internet plan with 100Mbps download speeds, and services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime all for one price -- a price the provider claims saves customers $26/mo. Read more
 
Amazon didn’t just jam ads into Prime Video — it reduced everyone’s stream quality
Amazon recently filled everyone's Prime Video with ads, then demanded extra money each month to get rid of them -- turns out the company also degraded streaming quality for those who didn't pay up. Now, the company is being sued.  Read more
 
 
 
Bell and Telus lay out their proposals on the CRTC’s expected wholesale internet framework
Bell wants the CRTC to impose conditions like speed caps, while Telus specified the eligibility of those accessing incumbent networks.
Heritage committee calls on Bell executives to explain jobs cuts
The move comes after Bell announced it would cut 4,800 jobs, sell 45 radio stations and end several CTV newscasts. It prompted angry responses from politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the move "a garbage decision."
Southern Ontario residents can now access plans from Fizz starting at $11/month
Southern Ontario is the latest region to get access to Fizz, following the Vidéotron flanker brand's recent expansions in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and more.
 
 
 
 
 
Hands-on
Lincoln’s Canadian-made ‘Digital Experience’ debuts in the 2024 Nautilus
 
 
 
Extra Reading
 
Forget Barbie and CeraVe: Michael Cera’s true love is the Kyocera flip phone
Cera is turning into a memelord.
Early Vision Pro buyers are returning the headset
Some buyers are returning the headset within the 14-day return window.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a solid refresh of the puzzle-focused series offshoot
Hopefully, the game leads to a completely original entry in the puzzle-focused Mario series offshoot.
