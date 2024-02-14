Koodo’s new bundling program offers mobile, internet and Stream+ services starting at $99/month

Koodo has rolled out a new bundling offer that combines mobile plans, home internet, and Stream+ services.

The “Happy Stack bundle” offers residents in Ontario, Manitoba and Québec plans starting at $99/month.

“It really is leaning into that value-focused customer where every dollar counts,” Dwayne Benefield, Koodo’s chief product officer, told MobileSyrup in an interview. “This is that base bundle that most Canadian households need.”

The $99/month plan comes with a 4G mobile plan that includes 10GB of data as well as an additional feature under Koodo’s “perk plan.” While perks are offered on both 4G and 5G plans, the options between the two differ. On 4G plans, customers can access premium voicemail and unlimited international SMS. 5G plans include additional features, such as unlimited data.

The basic bundle also has access to the basic tier of Stream+, which includes access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney+.

Koodo’s parent company, Telus, recently revamped the service, introducing a tiered offering. The ‘Basic’ tier gives users access to ad-supported versions of Netflix and Disney+. The ‘Premium’ tier gives users access to Netflix Premium and Disney+ Premium.

Internet plans for the basic bundle will differ depending on the province the customer is in.

In Ontario, for example, the $99 bundle will include Koodo’s ‘Unlimited Internet 100’ plan. According to its website, the plan offers download speeds up to 100Mbps and upload speeds up to 30Mbps. In Québec, the bundle will come with the ‘Unlimited Internet 60’ plan, which offers download speeds up to 60Mbps and upload speeds up to 10Mbps. On their own, both plans cost $65/month.

According to Benefield, the base plan can save Canadians up to $26/month.

At this time, Happy Stack is limited to Ontario, Manitoba and Québec as Koodo only offers its internet services so far. But as the company plans to extend its internet availability “shortly,” this will change.

Benefield notes customers can create and customize their bundles as they wish, even including Koodo’s other services like wireless home phones.

More information is available on Koodo’s website.