fbpx
Business

Heritage committee calls on Bell executives to explain jobs cuts

Bell cut 4,800 jobs under a restructuring plan last week

Nida Zafar
Feb 14, 202411:44 AM EST 1 comment

The Canadian government wants to hear why Bell cut nine percent of its workforce last week.

Members of the heritage committee have called on executives to answer their questions later this month.

Mirko Bibic, Bell’s CEO, Sean Cohan, the president of Bell Media and Curtis Millen, Bell’s chief financial officer, are some of the executives the committee will ask to appear.

Bell announced the cuts on February 8th as part of its Q4 2023 financial report. The move, the company’s largest restructuring in 30 years, impacts 4,800 jobs. It marked the end of several newscasts on CTV and CTV2 stations and the sale of 45 Bell-owned radio stations.

The layoffs led to a strong backlash from politicians. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the move “a garbage decision.”

B.C. Premier David Eby said companies like Bell took over media assets important to local communities like “corporate vampires” and “sucked the life out of them.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Heritage committee Via: The Canadian Press

Related Articles

Gaming

PS5 misses sales targets, Sony says console is entering ‘latter stage of its life cycle’

Business

Toronto Police will enforce paid parking on public streets this Family Day

News

Eastlink tells CRTC it doesn’t want competitors to have wholesale access to its network

Business

Manitoba Coalition hopes the CRTC’s internet review addresses province’s lack of internet competition

Comments