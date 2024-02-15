fbpx
Southern Ontario residents can now access plans from Fizz starting at $11/month

The plans are available under beta testing for six months

Nida Zafar
Feb 15, 202410:35 AM EST 0 comments

Fizz is now available in southern Ontario.

Like its other launches so far, the Vidéotron flanker brand is offering beta testers in 30 cities “deeply discounted rates” as it works to “fine-tune” its services. The discounted price applies for six months.

Detailed below are some of the available Canada-wide beta plans, all of which include voicemails and unlimited text and minutes.

  • 0GB of data – $11/month (was $22/month)
  • 4GB of data – $12/month (was $24/month)
  • 20GB of data – $14.50/month (was $29/month)
  • 50GB of data – $22.50/month (was $45/month)

Beta testers can also access plans with Canada and U.S. coverage.

Vidéotron started expanding access under Fizz in November, launching beta plans in Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). Fizz arrived in Victoria and Abbotsford in December and Winnipeg in January.

“When it comes to wireless services, we firmly believe that Canadians deserve more competition, better products, and lower prices. This is exactly what Fizz is all about,” Pierre Karl Péladeau, the CEO of Québecor, Fizz’s parent company, said in a press release.

This isn’t Fizz’s first entrance in the Ontario market. Along with availability in Québec, Fizz’s coverage was also available in the Ottawa region. However, coverage did not exist outside of the area.

Image credit: Fizz 

Source: Fizz

