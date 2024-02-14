Early Vision Pro buyers are returning the headset

Less than two weeks after purchasing the Apple Vision Pro, many early buyers are returning the AR/VR headset.

Apple offers a 14-day return on the Apple Vision Pro. Those who bought the headset on the day of release (February 2nd) have until February 16th to return the device.

Although Apple has not released stats regarding returns, several users have hopped onto X to explain why they’re returning the Vision Pro.

I'm returning my Apple Vision Pro. Pros Insanely advanced tech. The fidelity of the screens with native apps is so good. The way apps stay in their place in reality when you're moving around is next level good. I get 0 nausea, dizziness, or eye fatigue when using the device.… pic.twitter.com/MAibC6eszx — Farzad (@farzyness) February 12, 2024

Users like @farzyness posted long threads detailing the reasons behind their return. The main reasons highlighted include non-intuitive typing, discomfort from wearing the heavy headset, pass-through quality not being up to the ‘Apple standard,’ a sparse collection of apps, and the headset being overpriced. “I LOVE that Apple released this product and has the guts to push this technology forward. With the Apple ecosystem, I’m very confident it’s going to be hit in the long term. But in the present day, for my use case, I cannot justify the price,” wrote @farzyness.

Google Trends also shows a spike in searches for “How to return Apple Vision” in the past week, indicating that many users are looking to get their money back.

Apple’s Vision Products Group (the team working on the headset) itself believes that the Vision Pro is roughly four generations away from reaching its “ideal form.” Read more about it here.

Via: Gizmodo