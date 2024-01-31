Vidéotron’s Fizz expands to Manitoba with Winnipeg beta

Vidéotron’s Fizz brand is expanding to Manitoba with a new beta test in Winnipeg.

Fizz’s latest expansion follows after it launched discounted plans like $4/mo 40GB in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary in November 2023, followed by Victoria and Abbotsford in December.

Like with previous launches, Fizz is offering a big discount on its pricing for six months for beta testers. The Fizz website says that the discount is 75 percent. However, Fizz’s prices have gone up since then, so things like the wild $4/40GB plan aren’t available to Manitobans (or to people in other beta areas). Despite the increase, Fizz’s pricing is better than many other wireless providers.

Since Fizz lets customers pick various pieces of their plan, such as whether they have unlimited texting and/or calling, voicemail, international calls, and Canada/U.S. coverage, we put together a breakdown of pricing based on having unlimited texts, calls and voicemail — the only thing that’s changing is the amount of data and the price. You can play around with Fizz’s plan tool here.

0GB – $6.50/mo (regular $26)

1GB – $7.75/mo (regular $31)

8GB – $8/mo (regular $32)

15GB – $8.25/mo (regular $33)

18GB – $9/mo (regular $36)

25GB – $9.75/mo (regular $39)

30GB – $10/mo (regular $40)

35GB – $10.25/mo (regular $41)

45GB – $11/mo (regular $44)

Fizz has a few unique benefits that help it stand out, too. For example, Fizz has data rollover, with rolled-over data being valid for the next two months. Additionally, Fizz lets people gift data to others, so if you have a ton of rolled-over data and your buddy is about to run out for the month, you can help them out.

Moreover, Fizz has a referral program that lets customers net a $25 bonus whenever someone signs up with their code.

You can learn more about Fizz in Manitoba here.