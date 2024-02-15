Tesla adds a charge port defrosting feature to tackle frigid winter woes

Tesla’s latest software update — version 2024.2.6 — introduces two new features to address battery problems plaguing vehicles during severe winter weather.

As shared by Not a Tesla App, via The Verge, the first feature is a countdown timer that shows how long it will take for your car’s battery to reach the optimal temperature for DC fast charging. The second feature is an automatic charge port defroster that activates when the car’s navigation system is set to a charging station.

“Other Tips for Charging in Cold Weather: When You Plug In — Clear away ice and other debris from your charging cable connector and charge port, and check that they’re fully connected,” wrote Not a Tesla App.

These features have been added to prevent situations where Tesla drivers would be left stranded, like in Chicago earlier this year, when some drivers noticed that their charge ports froze or their batteries were too cold to accept a fast charge.

Elsewhere, the update includes a new, more accurate battery range estimation feature that takes into account the battery’s age. With the new feature, drivers might see a slightly lower range displayed on their dash as their car ages.

Update 2024.2.6 is currently rolling out and will be widely available in the coming weeks.

Find more information about the update here.

Source: Not a Tesla App, via The Verge